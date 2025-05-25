Open Extended Reactions

Will Still will embark on his first role in management in England. SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Southampton have confirmed the appointment of Will Still as the club's new head coach following his departure from Ligue 1 club Lens.

The 32-year-old announced last Sunday that he would leave Lens at the end of the season.

Southampton have been on the lookout for a new head coach since Ivan Jurić was sacked on April 7 following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

"I'm extremely proud and excited to have joined Southampton -- there is huge potential here and we have a great opportunity to do something special," Still said in a statement.

"The project that has been laid out to me is very impressive and, all together, I believe we can build a clear identity and a very positive future for the team."

Still, who has signed a three-year contract at Southampton, guided Lens to an eigth-place finish in Ligue 1. Prior to that, he spent two years with Reims,

Southampton have endured a torrid season in the Premier League, finishing bottom of the table with just 12 points. They host second-place ARsenal in their final game of the campaign.