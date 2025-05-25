Mohamed Salah speaks about his Ballon d'Or hopes and explains why he signed a new Liverpool contract. (0:38)

Mohamed Salah capped off his incredible season by winning the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards as well as breaking the record for the most combined goals and assists in a 38-game season.

The Egypt international scored 29 goals and contributed 18 assists to help Liverpool clinch the title in Arne Slot's first season as manager.

Salah finished six goals clear of second-placed Alexander Isak and registered six assists more than Isak's Newcastle United teammate Jacob Murphy.

The 32-year-old's feats have seen him become the first player to win the Premier League's Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and Player of the Season awards in a single campaign. Salah was also named the men's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association.

He now has the joint-highest number of Golden Boot wins (4) along with former Arsenal forward Theirry Henry.

The 32-year-old has become the first player to complete the Golden Boot-Playmaker double for a second time -- he also achieved the feat in 2021-22. Andrew Cole finished as the Premier League's top scorer and highest assist contributor in 1993-94, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 1998-99 and Harry Kane in 2020-21.

Salah made more Premier League history on Sunday when his 47th goal involvement against Palace saw him level the record amount of combined goals and assists registered in a single season.

His 84th-minute goal during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Anfield rounded off what has been a remarkable individual campaign.

He moved level with Alan Shearer (1994-95) and Cole (1993-94) for the most combined goals and assists in a single Premier League season. Both players registered 34 goals and 13 assists in their respective 42-game seasons.

Salah got his hands on the second Premier League trophy of his career after the game against Palace on the final day of the season.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.