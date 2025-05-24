Take a look at the numbers behind Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Barcelona to win the Women's Champions League for the first time in 18 years. (0:55)

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was left in disbelief and wishing she could start the game again after the Spanish giants lost 1-0 to Arsenal in Saturday's Champions League final.

Stina Blackstenius scored the only goal of the game in the second half as Arsenal won the competition for the first time since 2007, denying Barça the chance of lifting the trophy for a third consecutive season.

"Absolutely devastated," Bonmatí told TV3 when asked how she was feeling after the defeat. "I don't believe it. I just want to start the game again and do it differently.

"But this is football. This will serve us to come back stronger next year."

Aitana Bonmati's Barcelona failed to score in the Champions League final against Arsenal. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Barça appeared in their sixth final in seven years and aimed to become European champions for a fourth time, but they produced a below-par first half in Lisbon, managing just one shot on target.

They improved after the break, registering 14 shots, four of which were on target, but were undone by a goal by substitute Blackstenius after failing to clear a set play.

"We were not as good as we usually are in the first half," Bonmatí added. "We were more comfortable after the break, but I have to congratulate Arsenal for their performance.

"They had a game plan and they took advantage of their chances. The goal comes from a dead ball that we didn't defend well. In the other area, those of us in attack must take our chances.

"We were not at our best and football penalises you when you're not. Now we have to keep working hard and make sure what has happened here serves for us to improve in the future."

Back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Bonmatí was inconsolable at the final whistle, although she and her teammates remained on the pitch for the trophy presentation before spending time in front of their travelling support.

"Personally, this hurts me a lot," she said. "It's tough. It's hard looking at the stands and seeing all the supporters. It reminds me of Turin [where Barça lost the 2022 final to Lyon].

"A large part of the sadness and frustration I have is for all the fans that have come. I am really sorry. We will be back."

Barça's season is not yet over. They have already won Liga F for a sixth successive time and the Spanish Supercopa and, while a second consecutive quadruple is no longer possible, they could still end the campaign with a domestic treble when they play Atlético Madrid in the Copa de la Reina final in June.

"The message to the fans is this hurts a lot because of all the work we have put in all year, but above all for them," captain Alexia Putellas told reporters.

"They did not deserve a final like this. But tomorrow we pick ourselves up and we try again."

