Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius was the difference-maker in Lisbon as the north London side beat three-time winners Barcelona in the Champions League final to claim the trophy for the first time in 18 years.

The joy of the 5,000 travelling fans in the stands knew no bounds as Arsenal shocked Barcelona to cap off their remarkable run in the competition.

Here is how the Gunners and their fans celebrated the title:

Arsenal captains Kim Little and Leah Williamson lifted the club's first Champions League trophy in 18 years. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Fans travelled to Lisbon to watch their side in action, whilst others watched at the Emirates Stadium screening. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Renée Slegers lifted the trophy just four months after being named full-time head coach. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Stina Blackstenius scored the winner and kissed the trophy in the celebrations. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal's three Australian players Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitlin Foord celebrated becoming champions of Europe. Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Aitana Bonmati was in disbelief after the final whistle as her side fell to defeat in the final. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Long-time Arsenal player Katie McCabe celebrated with the trophy after 10 years at the club. Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Barcelona players were left feeling deflated after the final. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright was in Lisbon to celebrate the win. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images