Arsenal have added Rafael Leão to their summer transfer shortlist, while Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Could AC Milan star Rafael Leão be headed to Arsenal this summer? (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

- AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is on Arsenal's shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato, which adds that the 25-year-old is attracting interest from various clubs after becoming less of a fixture at the San Siro. Even so, Leao isn't the Gunners' priority option as they are looking at several avenues before deciding who to sign. Mikel Arteta's side have previously been linked with moves for Real Madrid flyer Rodrygo and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman.

- Bayern Munich are lining up a move for Crystal Palace's FA Cup hero Eberechi Eze after reportedly missing out on Florian Wirtz, according to the Daily Mirror. The Bundesliga giants had been heavy favourites to land Bayer Leverkusen's Wirtz, but Liverpool are seemingly best placed to finalize a deal. As such, attention has instead turned to Eze, who has scored in each of Palace's last four Premier League games. Bayern could land the England international for around £60 million plus add-ons this summer thanks to a release clause in his contract. If they sign him, Eze would be reunited with his former Eagles teammate, Michael Olise, whose 12 goals and 15 assists helped Bayern claim the Bundesliga title this season.

- Negotiations are underway between Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth over the proposed transfer of Milos Kerkez, Fabrizio Romano reports. A deal for the 21-year-old left-back could be wrapped up soon, as Liverpool target a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. Kerkez, a Hungary international, is "very keen" on a move to Merseyside, with personal terms not expected to be an issue. The Bournemouth player has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Premier League this season, contributing six assists in 37 games so far.

- Arsenal have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to Florian Plettenberg. The Brighton & Hove Albion star is one of several forwards that Andrea Berta is looking at, alongside Real Madrid's Rodrygo. However, the Brazilian's wage demands could see Arsenal turn to alternative candidates, with Mitoma high on the club's shortlist. The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals in 35 Premier League games for Brighton this season.

- Manchester City will now face competition from Arsenal in their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider. The Citizens turned their attention to the 25-year-old due to their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz being on the verge of collapse but both clubs will tempt Gibbs-White.

- Matheus Cunha's move to Manchester United is a "done deal", with the Red Devils set to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers €70 million for his services. The Brazilian international will sign a deal at Old Trafford until 2030 with the option to extend by a further year. (Nicolò Schira)

- Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is widely expected to leave the club this summer, after he was left out of Pep Guardiola's squad to face Fulham this weekend. The England international is under contract at City until June 2027. (Daily Telegraph)

- Manchester United will be "well placed" to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez this summer -- but only if André Onana leaves the club. (Football Insider)

- As well as trying to sign free agent Kevin De Bruyne, Napoli have also made a verbal offer to Lille striker Jonathan David -- who is also out of contract this summer -- and work is underway to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov. (Calciomercato)

- Galatasaray have made an official offer to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané that includes a net salary of over €10m-per-year, but Bayern are still hopeful that they can agree a contract renewal with the 29-year-old to avoid him leaving as a free agent. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United have both taken initial steps towards signing Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, although no offers have yet been received by the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe)

- Leeds United are interested in Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic, who is valued at €25 million. (Nicolò Schira)

- A total agreement has been reached between Stuttgart and Rennes over the transfer of right-back Lorenz Assignon, which is expected to cost the Bundesliga club around €15 million. (FootMercato)