Transfer rumors, news: Gunners shift their sights towards Leão

Arsenal have reportedly added Rafael Leão to their summer transfer shortlist, while Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Kaoru Mitoma. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Could AC Milan star Rafael Leão be headed to Arsenal this summer? (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

- AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is on Arsenal's shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato, which adds that the 25-year-old is attracting interest from various clubs after becoming less of a fixture at the San Siro. Even so, Leao isn't the Gunners' priority option as they are looking at several avenues before deciding who to sign. Mikel Arteta's side have previously been linked with moves for Real Madrid flyer Rodrygo and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman.

- Bayern Munich directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund have already met with the agents of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, reports Florian Plettenberg, with the 28-year-old open to a move and a deal with the Seagulls being possible for around €50 million. That comes hot off the latest reports from The Mirror which have linked the Bundesliga champions with a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

- Manchester City will now face competition from Arsenal in their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to Football Insider. The Citizens turned their attention to the 25-year-old due to their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz being on the verge of collapse but both clubs will tempt Gibbs-White.

- Calciomercato have offered an update on Napoli's potential incomings and outgoings after they won the Scudetto. The outlet reports that Gli Azzurri's efforts to sign Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent are progressing, while a verbal offer has been made to Lille striker Jonathan David, and work is underway to sign Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov.

- Galatasaray have made an official offer to Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané that includes a net salary of over €10m-per-year, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. There have also been enquiries from the Premier League and Napoli, but Bayern are still hopeful that they can agree a contract renewal with the 29-year-old to avoid him leaving as a free agent.

- Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle United have both taken initial steps towards signing Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, as reported by L'Equipe, although no offers have yet been received by the Ligue 1 club. L'Equipe have predicted a hectic period for the 23-year-old, with the Magpies willing to make a substantial offer for him.