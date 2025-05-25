The LA Galaxy and San Diego FC condemned the violence that broke out between supporters following the match at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday afternoon, insisting the incident does not reflect the values of either club.

"San Diego FC and the LA Galaxy are united in our efforts to foster a safe and welcoming environment for all fans attending our matches. There is no room for violence in our sport. The incidents that occurred following Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium do not reflect the values of either club and are entirely unacceptable," the teams said in a joint statement.

"We urge all fans to support the game we all love with passion and respect, ensuring that every match remains a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance. Both clubs are actively working with Snapdragon Stadium security, Major League Soccer and local law enforcement to conduct a thorough review of the incidents. Any behavior found to be in violation of the MLS Fan Code of Conduct will result in disciplinary action, which may include stadium ejections and bans."

Videos captured fans from each team getting into a physical altercation in the stands following the final whistle, with local news reporting the fight spilled over into the parking lot following the match.

San Diego FC previously addressed a similar situation when the team faced LAFC in April, as supporters from each club engaged in physical violence.

At the time, San Diego reiterated that the club sought to provide a "safe and welcoming environment for all fans."

"San Diego FC seeks to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all fans attending matches at Snapdragon Stadium. Fan violence has no place in our game, and the type of conduct displayed following Saturday's match against LAFC is unacceptable," the team said in its statement in April.

Expansion San Diego, playing in its first season, is now the third MLS team in southern California, joining the LA Galaxy and LAFC in a region passionate about soccer.

San Diego, which won the game 2-1, returns to Snapdragon Stadium for a home game against Austin FC on May 31.