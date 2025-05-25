Mark Ogden talks about Manchester United's recruitment approach to improve the squad for next season under Ruben Amorim. (2:48)

Alejandro Garnacho has not been included in Manchester United's squad for the team's final match of the Premier League season against Aston Villa, while head coach Ruben Amorim sought to reassure fans that club captain Bruno Fernandes will not be leaving the club this summer.

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho is increasingly likely to leave United this summer after he was named on the bench for Wednesday's Europa League final.

United and Garnacho's representatives are expected to have a meeting in the coming days to discuss the Argentina international's exit during the summer transfer window.

André Onana and Joshua Zirkzee were also not present in Ruben Amorim's United squad for the match at Old Trafford.

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Amorim sought to dispel any notion that Fernandes might leave the club after the player appeared to cast doubt over his future following the damaging mudweek defeat to Spurs.

"It is important for Bruno to see that we are changing a lot of things in our club," Amorim told TNT Sports.

"The behaviour, the everyday organisation, the pace of training. All these things, if he sees that we are doing that across all levels, he will want to stay at this club. He loves this club.

"That is the most important thing, not the Champions League. He wants to win with this club and he trains and behaves at a high level. Everybody here needs to do that -- he will be here for that."

Starting XI: Bayindir, Heaven, Maguire, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Diallo, Mount, Hojlund.

Substitutes: Heaton, Dalot, Evans, Fredricson, Ugarte, Collier, Eriksen, Mainoo, Obi.

