Jürgen Klopp has returned to Anfield for the first time since stepping down as Liverpool manager to watch his former club lift the Premier League trophy.

Klopp enjoyed a glittering stint as Liverpool boss, winning seven major honours, before departing at the end of last season. The Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar season, clinching the club's 20th league title under new head coach Arne Slot.

The German has not visited Anfield since his exit however he returned to watch Liverpool take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, with the hosts set to lift the Premier League trophy after the match.

The 57-year-old was also a guest speaker at LFC Foundation's Gala Ball at the city's Anglican Cathedral on Friday, where he weighed in on fan reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jürgen Klopp returned to Anfield for the final game of Liverpool's Premier League title winning campaign. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, was jeered by some fans after being introduced from the bench in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal earlier this month.

"I don't want to tell anyone what they should think or have to think, but I can tell you what you think is wrong," Klopp said

"I don't tell you you should not be disappointed, you should not be angry, I tell you don't forget [what he's done for this club]. This club doesn't forget.

"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing," he added as he held up an Alexander-Arnold Liverpool shirt. "I am old so I thought it might be my hearing, so I switched up the volume and the booing again. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and I switched the TV off.

"I honestly couldn't have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100% not us.

"Every day he gave absolutely everything for this badge. Now he decided after 20 years he decided he wanted to go somewhere else. If somebody should be angry about this it's the owners but they are not."