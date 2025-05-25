Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace's first major trophy in club history earned a guard of honor from Liverpool. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was only fitting that two clubs that have achieved historic success in English soccer this season would grant each other the ultimate show of respect.

Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Crystal Palace met Sunday in the final week of the league season. No one was surprised to see Crystal Palace lined up on either side of the tunnel exit, applauding as Liverpool players walked between them in what is known as a guard of honor. But in return, Liverpool did the same for Crystal Palace to commemorate the Eagles' monumental achievement.

Crystal Palace had already marked Liverpool's status as champions with a guard of honor, before the hosts returned the favor. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Guards of honor are voluntary gestures that have existed as a tradition for several decades. Not only are they used to celebrate team achievements, they can also be given for individual players or managers as a tribute to their careers.

Liverpool sealed their 20th English top-flight title on April 27, tying Manchester United for the most in history. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy in 120 years of club history by defeating Manchester City in the FA Cup final May 17.

There was much to celebrate on the final day, and the two teams certainly recognized that.