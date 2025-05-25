Open Extended Reactions

MANCHESTER, England -- Ruben Amorim made a public apology to Manchester United's supporters and then urged them to "stick together" and not "fight each other" after a 2-0 Old Trafford win against Aston Villa capped the club's worst-ever Premier League season.

Four days after losing the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, United recorded a fifteenth place finish -- the club's lowest league position since relegation to the second tier in 1973-74 -- in the Premier League table.

But following a season of acrimony on and off the pitch due to fans protesting against the club's ownership and also hundreds of job cuts at Old Trafford, Amorim called on the fans to move forward after saying sorry for the "disastrous" season.

"First of all, I want to apologise for this season," Amorim said in a speech at the end of the Villa game. "I know you are really disappointed in me and in the team.

"I want to say thank you, we are very grateful for your support during the season and I know it was really hard to support us in many games.

"But now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past -- it's over. We fight each other or we stick together and move forward."

Ruben Amorim apologiesd to Manchester United fans after their final game of the season. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Amorim took charge of United last November after leaving Portuguese champions Sporting CP to succeed the sacked Erik ten Hag.

And after warning that tough times lay ahead last November, Amorim said it is now time to focus on a brighter future.

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 38 84 +45 2 - Arsenal 38 74 +35 3 - Man City 38 71 +28 4 - Newcastle 38 66 +21 5 - Chelsea 38 69 +21 6 - Aston Villa 38 66 +7 7 - Nottm Forest 38 65 +12

"Six months ago, in my first three games in charge, with two victories and one draw, I said to you, "the storm is coming," he said,.

"Today after this disastrous season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.

"If there is one club in the world that proves in the past that can overcome any situation, any disaster, it is our club, Manchester United Football Club.

"Now I want to say sorry also to my players. Sometimes I was not fair, but I try always to be honest with you guys.

"Thank you very much, see you next season."