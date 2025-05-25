Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa are to lodge an official complaint to the Premier League about the selection of "inexperienced" referee Thomas Bramall for the 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in which the official ruled out a Morgan Rogers goal for taking the ball out of the hands of United keeper Altay Bayindir.

Villa's failure to avoid defeat at Old Trafford ultimately cost the club a place in next season's Champions League with Unai Emery's team finishing in sixth position -- level on points with fifth-place Newcastle, who claimed the final Champions League spot despite a 1-0 home defeat against Everton.

Bramall's decision, with the scoreline still at 0-0 against United, proved to be a hugely significant moment. VAR was unable to intervene because Bramall had blown his whistle before the ball had crossed the goal-line after Rogers had dispossessed Bayindir.

And speaking alongside manager Emery in the post-match press conference, Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany said the club would be lodging a complaint with the Premier League about the selection of Bramall, who has spent three years on the Premier League list and took charge of Liverpool's title-winning victory against Tottenham at Anfield last month.

Aston Villa were left furious with the referee's decision to disallow Morgan Rogers' goal. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

"The complaint is not about the decision," Vidagany said. "The complaint is about the selection of the referees. One of the most inexperienced referees for one of the most difficult matches of the season involving another four or five teams.

"It's not about the decision. The decision is clear. It's a mistake. The referee apologised for the mistake. We can do nothing. The problem is why the experienced international referees were not here today."

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 38 84 +45 2 - Arsenal 38 74 +35 3 - Man City 38 71 +28 4 - Newcastle 38 66 +21 5 - Chelsea 38 69 +21 6 - Aston Villa 38 66 +7 7 - Nottm Forest 38 65 +12

ESPN has contacted the Premier League and PGMOL for a response, but has been told that neither will be commenting.

Despite the furore, Vila boss Emery stopped short of saying that the decision cost his team a place in the Champions League. By that point, Villa were already down to 10 players following a first-half red card shown to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for a foul on Rasmus Højlund.

"Today we can speak about the season, we can speak about the 90 minutes and we can speak about the key moments," Emery said. "The key moment was of course the goal of Morgan Rogers and how the referee decided the action.

"I spoke with the referee and he knows his mistakes. We make mistakes every day, I do as well. I believe in VAR and I think we have very good referees in the Premier League, but sometimes they make a mistake.

"With this goal, maybe could get a better result and Champions League position but we didn't deserve more than the result we have."