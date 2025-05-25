Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Jack Grealish may have to leave Manchester City after the England forward was omitted from the squad for the 2-0 win over Fulham on the final day of the season.

Grealish was left at home as City confirmed their place in the Champions League with victory at Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old, signed for £100 million ($135.4m) from Aston Villa in 2021, has made just seven league starts all season. And Guardiola said he may have to seek a summer move away from the Etihad Stadium if he wants to play more regularly.

"It was selection," Guardiola said.

"The last two months, month and a half there were five or six players at home every time and this time I decided for these guys. No more than that.

"Of course Jack has to play. He's an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn't happen this season and last season either.

"He needs to do it. With us or another place. It's a question for Jack, his agent, and the club."

City will play Champions League football for the 15th season in a row after finishing third in the Premier League table.

Guardiola admitted it was a "relief" to qualify after a miserable run of form in November and December which derailed their bid to challenge Liverpool for the title.

"Today qualification for the Champions League is like a title," he said.

"It's a fact. We never gave up. To finish third is really nice. It's not perfect but we will be in the Champions League next season. Today is a happy, happy day for all of us."