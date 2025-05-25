Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe anticipates a "big transfer window" this summer as the club look to build on their Carabao Cup success and Champions League qualification this season.

With proven goalscorer Alexander Isak leading the line, Newcastle have played some thrilling attacking football this season, but listless performances like the one that saw them lose to Everton on Sunday cost them dearly this term, and it took a 2-0 win for Manchester United over Aston Villa for them to secure the fifth and final Champions League spot.

With a reputed €100 million ($113.7m) to be earned from playing in Europe's premier club competition next season, Howe has some decisions to make in the coming months.

"Difficult to say on numbers, but I do think it's a window that we have to be active in and I'm sure we will be. We haven't recruited strongly in three windows and I think eventually, that can catch up with you in the end if you continue not to change because change is an important part of the squad dynamic," he told a news conference.

"I think we feel that and I think we potentially felt that last summer as well, so I think that's why the players have done so well to carry the success through. Yes, it is going to be a big transfer window."

Eddie Howe is keen to make additions to his squad this summer. Getty

The sentiment was reflected by captain Bruno Guimarães, who said post-match: "We have improved a lot, but I think we're not at the level that I want. I think for next season, we are going to need more players to be honest with you because I think the squad is a little bit short.

"We have seen it last year when we played in the Champions League, we lost some players for injury and then it was busy for us. I think we can improve our level because next year, our season will have one more competition."

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 38 84 +45 2 - Arsenal 38 74 +35 3 - Man City 38 71 +28 4 - Newcastle 38 66 +21 5 - Chelsea 38 69 +21 6 - Aston Villa 38 66 +7 7 - Nottm Forest 38 65 +12

The news of the final whistle at Old Trafford brought unbridled joy to St. James Park, closing out a season that exceeded expectations for Howe and his squad.

"[We couldn't have expected that], not at the start of the season, that would have been a dream scenario for us. Obviously, as you go through the season and you adjust to what you're achieving, sometimes you think differently, but overall this will be remembered as an unbelievable season in the future for Newcastle to look back on and reflect on," Howe said.

"[This is] hopefully a turning point in our history, and yes, today was horrible in many ways, we didn't play well, it was a disappointing performance, but we got the end result that we all craved and we've got Champions League football coming back."

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.