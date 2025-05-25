Arsenal captain Kim Little and manager Renee Slegers reflect on the Gunners' Women's Champions League triumph after defeating Barcelona. (1:35)

Little: Arsenal's UWCL title the 'best moment of my career' (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Chloe Kelly has said she was ready to step away from football completely prior to Arsenal coming in for her in the January transfer window.

The Lionesses star found playing opportunties limited at Manchester City in the first half of the season, and put out an emotive plea on social media in January for the club to acquiesce her exit.

Following her loan move to Arsenal until the end of the season, Kelly accused City of character assassination and briefing journalists against her.

The forward grew to become an important part of an Arsenal side that lifted the Women's Champions League after a shock 1-0 win over Barcelona in the final.

"As soon as I stepped foot in this club, I found happiness," Kelly said post-match.

"Renée Slegers, as soon as she got on the phone to me, to give me the opportunity to represent this badge, I wanted to repay her. From being in such a dark place to now, it's crazy."

"I was ready to take a break from football completely. I'm just grateful," she added.

Chloe Kelly has made huge impact for Arsenal in her loan spell at the club. Getty

Arsenal withstood relentless attacking pressure from Barcelona, before Stina Blackstenius turned the course of the game with a goal late in the second half.

The north London side held on to spark euphoric scenes in front of their 5,000 travelling fans as they lifted the second Champions League trophy in their history.

"If it's my last game for the club, I'll forever be grateful," the winger said.

"I know I've given my all to Arsenal and Arsenal has given their all to me. They gave me an opportunity to step foot on the pitch and find happiness. It's not about football at times. No matter what happened today, the club gave me happiness."

Arsenal's triumph in Lisbon was lauded by club legend Ian Wright, who has been a long-time vocal supporter of the team.

"The ladies have saved the club. We've got something to celebrate," Wright said.

"They have beaten Barcelona in the Champions League, no one gave them a chance. Even I was saying it was going to be tough because they average four goals a game.

"The embarrassment of not getting anything this season when we played so well with the men," he said. The women "deserve everything they are getting, all the accolades because this is a magnificent achievement."