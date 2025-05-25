Ruben Amorim speaks after Man United's 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season. (2:01)

Alejandro Garnacho has been included in Manchester United's squad for their post-season tour of Asia despite being axed for the win over Aston Villa.

Garnacho was omitted for the 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday after venting his frustration at being left on the bench for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

The 20-year-old's representatives are set for talks with United ahead of the summer window.

Sources on both sides have told ESPN that Garnacho is likely to leave the club if a reasonable offer is received.

However, the Argentinian has still been included in Ruben Amorim's squad for games against SEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong. Players and staff boarded a flight to Asia on Sunday night.

Alejandro Garnacho was left out of the squad for Man United's final game of the season against Aston Villa. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

United rejected a bid for Garnacho from Napoli in January and there was also interest from Chelsea.

Like Garnacho, André Onana and Luke Shaw were also absent against Villa, but were part of the travelling squad. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee have also made the trip despite carrying injuries.

Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martínez have been ruled out through injury. Mazraoui started against Villa, but was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.