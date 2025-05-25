Open Extended Reactions

Igor Tudor was hired in March to make sure that Juventus qualified for the Champions League.

He fulfilled the goal -- albeit barely -- when the Bianconeri won 3-2 at Venezia in the final round of Serie A on Sunday to finish fourth.

"There were a lot of emotions, incredible adrenaline," Tudor said.

Juventus finished one point ahead of Roma, who won 2-0 at Torino to secure a Europa League spot in the final match of Claudio Ranieri's coaching career.

Venezia, who were relegated along with Empoli, surprised Juventus with an early goal from Daniel Fila in the second minute.

Kenan Yildiz and Randal Kolo Muani struck back to put Juventus in control after 31 minutes.

Ridgeciano Haps equalized after the break for Venezia before Manuel Locatelli restored Juve's lead with a penalty.

"We definitely made some mistakes during the season. But the Champions League was one of our goals and were able to make it," Locatelli said.

Igor Tudor celebrates Juventus qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

Tudor replaced the fired Thiago Motta and was given a contract through the end of the season. There was speculation that his contract included an automatic renewal in case of Champions League qualification but Juventus now appear interested in rehiring Antonio Conte, who just led Napoli to the title.

"You need to accept this coaching life, where you're always in limbo," Tudor said.

Juventus will now prepare for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

"The choice needs to be made before the Club World Cup," Tudor said.

In Ranieri's farewell, meanwhile, Leandro Paredes converted a first-half penalty and Alexis Saelemaekers headed in after the break for Roma.

Roma were 12th when Ranieri was hired in November and the Giallorossi lost just once during the second half of the season.

"I told the lads that we should fight until the last second," Ranieri said. "We're not going to be in the Champions League and I'm very sorry about that for the fans. But we gave everything."

Ranieri was involved in the choice of Roma's new coach, who has not been revealed yet, and will move into an advisory role.

"When the president wants to announce it, it's only right that he says it," Ranieri said, referring to Roma's American owner, Dan Friedkin.

Elsewhere on Serie A's final day, Fiorentina leapfrogged Lazio into sixth to take the Conference League spot with a 3-2 win at 10-man Udinese.

Moise Kean scored the decisive goal for Fiorentina with a deflected shot.

Lazio lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Lecce, who got a first-half goal from Lassana Coulibaly, and missed out on Europe entirely.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.