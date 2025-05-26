Southeast Asian football's premier competition enters new era as ASEAN Hyundai Cup

Open Extended Reactions

A new era for Southeast Asian football's premier competition has been ushered in with a new title sponsor leading to the birth of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup.

The ASEAN Championship, which has been the most coveted title in the region, on Monday welcomed Hyundai Motor as its new title sponsor.

The partnership was announced at an event on Monday and marks the first foray of Hyundai -- one of South Korea's leading conglomerates -- into Southeast Asian football.

Hyundai are no strangers to being involved in the sport having been a partner of FIFA since 1999, which has included being a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup.

On the domestic scene, Hyundai Motor also own the K League 1's record nine-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

"We are honoured to welcome Hyundai, a global leader in mobility and innovation and a steadfast supporter of football as the title partner of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup," said AFF president Khiev Sameth.

"Hyundai's legacy of excellence and its unwavering commitment to the global football community align perfectly with AFF's mission to drive the growth and development of football across Southeast Asia.

"The ASEAN Hyundai Cup embodies the highest aspirations of our region's players, fans and nations. Together with Hyundai, we are poised to write an exciting new chapter, one that will inspire future generations, strengthen our communities, and proudly showcase the boundless spirit of ASEAN to the world."

Sunny Kim, president of Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific, added: "Football is more than a sport for Hyundai, it's a platform that unites and empowers communities.

"With over 26 years of global partnerships, we see ASEAN as a region where football's spirit thrives.

"This sponsorship aligns with our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' by supporting education, inclusion, and sustainable growth."

As part of the agreement, Hyundai will also be a presenting partner of the AFF's three other major tournaments -- the ASEAN Club Championship, ASEAN Women's Championship and ASEAN U-23 Championship.

With the biennial ASEAN Championship last held from last December to this January, it means that the inaugural Hyundai Cup will take place sometime in 2026.

From the tournament's 15 previous editions, Thailand currently lead the way with seven titles although it is Vietnam are the reigning champions after winning their third crown at the start of the year.

Singapore are also multiple winners with triumphs in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012, while Malaysia round off the honour role with their solitary title coming in 2010.