Gary Lineker bid an emotional farewell to Match of the Day on Sunday as he presented the BBC's flagship football programme for the final time.

It was announced on May 19 that Lineker would step down from his presenting role early following the final episode of this season's Match of the Day after he apologised for sharing a social media post about Zionism that contained an image of a rat. The rodent has historically been used as an antisemitic insult.

The broadcaster has also confirmed he will not front its coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico or next season's FA Cup.

The 64-year-old made an apparent reference to the controversy when opening the show, telling viewers "it wasn't meant to end this way" before turning the line into a reference to the final day of the Premier League season.

At the end of the programme, pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards presented Lineker with a commemorative cap and golden boot.

The former England forward paid tribute to the colleagues on the show he has worked with during his more than 25-year run at the helm.

Gary Lineker has presented his final episode of Match of the Day. Robin Jones/Getty Images

"Rather like my football career, everyone else did all the hard work and I got the plaudits," Lineker joked. "It has been an absolute privilege to have hosted Match of the Day for a quarter of a century. It has been utterly joyous. "

Lineker interviewed Arne Slot amid the Merseyside club's title celebrations at Anfield, with the Liverpool head coach saying: "Thank you for being such a great presenter of a BBC show that I watched many times when I lived in Holland, and now still."

There were also messages of thanks from Alan Hansen, Ian Wright, Paul Gascgoine and singer Andrea Bocelli who sang at the King Power Stadium after Lineker's favoured club Leicester City won the title in 2015.

"You won't believe it but you will be missed," Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, added.

"You've been great to me and you've been unbelievable to Match of the Day," Shearer said.

Gary Lineker says goodbye to #MOTD after 25 years. pic.twitter.com/u1DORcO6Po — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 25, 2025

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will front the show from the start of next season.

"I'd like to wish Gabby, Mark and Kelly all the very best when they sit in this chair," Lineker said.

"The programme is in the best of hands."

In November 2024, Lineker announced his upcoming departure from Match of the Day, but said he would remain with the BBC to host it's FA Cup and World Cup coverage.

Lineker's early exit from the BBC came after he deleted the social media post in question following heavy criticism, saying that he would never knowingly share antisemitic content.

"Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember -- both on the pitch and in the studio," Lineker said in a statement.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic -- it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."