Stats: Mbappe first since Ronaldo, Salah ties Prem record

What a weekend of football that was to close out the European domestic season. Scott McTominay and Napoli pulled off a clutch performance to win Serie A, while the battle for European slots went down to the wire in the Premier League, even as Liverpool and Crystal Palace gave each other a guard of honour. Across in Spain, Carlo Ancelotti signed off from Real Madrid with a solid win and Barcelona celebrated their league triumph with a big win themselves.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the weekend's football matches:

47

With his goal on Sunday, Mohamed Salah equaled the Premier League record for most goal contributions in a single season (47), tying Andy Cole (1993/94) and Alan Shearer (1994/95). Both Cole and Shearer, though, got those numbers in 42-game seasons.

4

Salah won his 4th Premier League Golden Boot this season, tying Thierry Henry's Prem record.

42

The 42 point gap between Liverpool and Manchester United is the highest it's been at the end of a first division campaign ever.

101

The last time Arsenal finished a season without a player who'd scored atleast ten league goals was 101 years ago, in 1923-24. Their top league scorer this season is Kai Havertz, with nine.

24y, 36d

The average age of Chelsea's starting XI this campaign was 24 years and 36 days. That's the youngest ever in Prem history.

22

Tottenham Hotspur lost 22 games this Prem campaign. That's the most ever by a team that didn't get relegated in a 38-game Prem season.

3

Fulham vs Manchester City is the 3rd game in Prem history without English-born players in either of the starting XI's. The other two instances: Portsmouth vs Arsenal in December 2019 and Arsenal vs Chelsea in January 2019.

59

Ipswich Town, Southampton, and Leicester City had a combined 59 points, the fewest for the bottom 3 in Premier League history (previous low was 66 last season).

43

Kylian Mbappe is the leading scorer (in all competitions) across Europe's top five leagues with 43. Just behind him are Robert Lewandowski with 42 and Harry Kane with 38. [Outside the big leagues, though, Viktor Gyokeres with 54 goals this season in all competitions for Sporting Club, has scored the most.]

31

More Mbappe magic. He scored 31 goals in his debut season for Madrid, becoming the fourth player to reach 30+ in his first season in the history of the competition, after Pruden in 1940/41 (33), Romário in 1993/94 (30) and Ronaldo Nazário in 1996/97 (34).

This tally also sees him win the European golden shoe, for the first time. The last Frenchman to win the award was Thierry Henry in 2004-05 and the last Real Madrid player to win it was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014-15

He is also the 4th Real Madrid player to score 30+ goals in a LaLiga season after Cristiano Ronaldo (6 times), Hugo Sánchez (2 times) and Alfredo Di Stéfano

56

Here's a rather unexpected stat: Across his 13 seasons as a Real Madrid player, Luka Modric has played the most games in this one! (56). And only in 2021/22 was he more prolific (15 vs 13).

1

Carlo Ancelotti leaves Madrid with a bunch of 'mosts' in the club's history:

Most titles: 15

Most matches: 353

Most wins: 250

Best winning % (min 50 games): 71%

101

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 101 goals for Barcelona in all competitions. It's the third team for which he's reached triple digits (344 for Bayern Munich, 103 for Borussia Dortmund, 101 for Barca).

12

Alexander Sorloth is the first person to score 10+ goals coming off the bench in a single LaLiga season in the 21st century. He's scored 12.

16

Real Vallodolid ended the season on 16 points, the worst tally for a team in a single LaLiga season in the 21st century. Theirs is also the fifth worst goals conceded tally of all time LaLiga history (90).

4

Napoli have won their 4th Serie A title and 2nd in the last 3 seasons following a 32-season drought.

5

Antonio Conte has won his 5th Serie A title, tying Marcello Lippi and Fabio Capello for 3rd-most (Giovanni Trapattoni has 7, Massimiliano Allegri has 6). Conte is, though, the first manager to win the Italian first division with three different teams (also Juventus, Inter Milan).

15

15th straight Serie A title won by an Italian manager, longest streak for native coaches in Europe's top 5 leagues

4

With Conte's win, this marks the first time in the European top 5 leagues that four managers won the league in their first year with a club (also Arne Slot with Liverpool, Vincent Kompany with Bayern Munich and Hansi Flick with Barcelona).

2

Arsenal won their second UEFA Women's Champions League title in club history (and their first since 2007). They are the sixth team overall and first English club to win multiple titles

18

The gap between their two wins, 18 years, is the biggest gap between two titles for a single club in UWCL history.

1

Barcelona had 1 shot on target in the first half, its fewest this UWCL season.

1,3

Renée Slegers is the first Dutch manager to win the UWCL and the third Dutch manager to win men's or women's UEFA Champions League, joining Louis Van Gaal (UCL 1995 with Ajax) and Frank Rijkaard (UCL 2006 with Barcelona).

3,4

Mariona Caldentey, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona last summer, wins her 3rd straight UWCL title and 4th of her career.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)