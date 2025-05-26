Open Extended Reactions

Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to replace Millie Bright in the England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Portugal and Spain.

Bright, who has made 21 starts in the Women's Super League for Chelsea this season, has withdrawn from the squad to 'undertake an extended period of recovery.'

Chelsea, captained by Bright, have won the domestic treble this season under new manager Sonia Bompastor. They enjoyed an unbeaten title campaign in the WSL alongside victories in the FA Cup and Subway League Cup.

Lotte Wubben-Moy has replaced Chelsea's Millie Bright in the England squad. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Wubben-Moy has made 13 senior appearances for England and was a part of the 2022 European Championship winning team.

The Lionesses squad gathered at St. George's Park on Monday, with Wubben-Moy and her Arsenal teammates Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo set to join the squad a day late following their success in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Saturday.

England face Portugal at Wembley Stadium on Friday before travelling to Barcelona to face Spain on June 3.

Should the Lionesses win both fixtures, they will secure a place in the Nations League knockout stage.