Ilkay Gündogan has said he expects to stay at Manchester City next season.

The midfielder returned to the Etihad Stadium from Barcelona last summer, signing an initial one-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months based on appearances and minutes played.

The 34-year-old has done enough to have his deal extended. And despite interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia, he said he is planning to stay at City.

"Nobody has said anything [different] to me so far!" Gündogan said.

"Yeah, my contract got extended another year so obviously that's what I expect right now."

City are expected to revamp their midfielder during the summer transfer windows. Sources have told ESPN that negotiations over a deal for AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders are at an advanced stage.

Ilkay Gündogan rejoined Man City last summer. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

There is also hope of bringing in Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola would also like to bring in a right-back to replace Kyle Walker, who is set to leave permanently after spending the second half of the season on loan at Milan, but the City boss insists he is not plotting a total overhaul of the squad.

"I don't have that feeling," he said.

"Maybe the club is a little different but I have 24 players and I saw them training the other day and said 'oh my god how good they are.'

"New faces will come, especially in positions where we are weaker, but I don't think a lot.

"We have players under contract who want to stay here and I don't want a lot of players. I don't have the feeling that a lot of people will come. We will see. The summer is long."