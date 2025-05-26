Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look back at Ruben Amorim's end-of-season speech at Old Trafford after Manchester United's nightmare campaign. (2:06)

Manchester United have agreed the framework of a deal for Liam Delap, sources have told ESPN, and are now waiting for the Ipswich Town striker to decide on his next move.

United have informed Ipswich that they will meet the £30 million ($40.6m) release clause in Delap's contract if he gives the green light for a move to Old Trafford.

The outline of personal terms have also been agreed with Delap's representatives and the transfer could move quickly once the 22-year-old makes a decision on his future.

Chelsea are one of a number of clubs to have also expressed their interest in signing the former Manchester City youngster.

Delap scored 12 Premier League goals in 36 games as Ipswich were relegated back to the Championship. He moved to Portman Road last summer in a deal worth up to £20 million.

Sources have told ESPN that United are attempting to act quickly in the transfer market.

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is close to becoming their first signing of the summer. United have indicated they will meet the £62.5m release clause in the Brazilian's contract at Molineux and he's set to sign a five-year deal.

United are also interested in Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans have been confirmed as the club's first departures of the summer. United are also looking to permanently offload Jadon Sancho, Anthony and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is available for a fee of £40m after his loan spell at Aston Villa came to an end. The England forward is keen to move to Barcelona if the newly-crowned La Liga champions firm up tentative interest expressed in the January window.