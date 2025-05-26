Open Extended Reactions

Simone Inzaghi shut out speculation over his Inter Milan future amid reports of a move to Saudi Arabia, saying it would be "crazy" to discuss it ahead of the Serie A club's meeting with Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.

The 49-year-old Italian, who is under contract with Inter until June 2026, has been linked in Italian media reports with a big-money move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi took charge of Inter in 2021 and won the Serie A title last year, also leading them to two Champions League finals in three seasons.

"It's the same thing every year, when I was at Lazio and at Inter, luckily there are requests, from Italy, from abroad and from Saudi Arabia," Inzaghi told reporters on Monday.

"But I think it would be crazy right now to think about that. As the (Inter) president said, with whom I have a great relationship, the day after the game we'll sit down and talk, as we've always done over the years. With only one objective, which is the good of Inter."

Inter will look to put the pain of losing the Serie A title on the final day to Napoli behind them when they take on PSG in Saturday's final at the Allianz Arena.

"Friday was not an easy day, believe me. It was a very difficult championship to swallow. But you don't look behind, in football you always have to look ahead. Chest out and let's move forward," Inzaghi said.

"I saw the boys again today, we ate together in a place outside. After Como I didn't want to talk, today I saw them well. We have a big game in front of us, but this group has always excited me and I think it will do so again on Saturday."

Inzaghi provided an update on striker and captain Lautaro Martínez, who missed three Serie A games due to a muscle injury and was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win at Como on Friday.

"He's fine, he was already available for the Como game," he added.

"In Como, if there had been a need, we would have had the captain on the pitch. The game was going well for us and I decided to wait."