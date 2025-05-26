Craig Burley believes Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer at the level of international football. (2:02)

Burley: Ronaldo is no longer good enough for Portugal (2:02)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on Monday in the Saudi Pro League's season finale, a match that could mark his final appearance for Al Nassr.

Shortly after the game, the Portuguese superstar posted a picture of himself in his Al Nassr jersey, accompanied by a message: 'This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Thanks to all.'

Ronaldo, whose current contract is set to expire in June, concluded the Saudi Pro League season as its top scorer with 25 goals. However, Al Nassr ultimately missed out on securing a spot in next season's prestigious AFC Champions League.

This chapter is over.

The story? Still being written.

Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

In the match against Al Fateh, Ronaldo notched his 99th goal in 105 matches for Al Nassr, but his team fell to a 3-2 defeat.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker has scored 937 official goals in his career and 801 at club level.

Last week, reports stated that Ronaldo had received a tempting offer from an unnamed Brazilian club, which would grant him the possibility of playing at the Club World Cup.

Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the Brazil teams that will take part in the tournament to be held in the United States from June 14 until July 13.