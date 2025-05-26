Gab Marcotti explains why Barcelona beating Real Madrid to the LaLiga title is their most impressive achievement in over a decade. (1:29)

Lamine Yamal is close to extending his Barcelona contract until 2031 after a positive meeting between club president Joan Laporta and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, on Monday, sources told ESPN.

The 17-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2026, but the club have been working on renewing and improving his terms for months now.

Mendes met with Yamal in Barcelona last week and returned to the city on Monday to thrash out the final details of the agreement with the club.

The final touches still need to be applied, but sources close to the club and the player both said the meeting had gone well and that a consensus was close.

Yamal, who will turn 18 on July 13, has said publicly on several occasions that his desire is to remain at Barça, where he has already made over 100 first team appearances.

The Spain winger signed his current contract in 2023, but at the time, as he was under 18, he was only allowed to sign three-year deal.

Laporta has said Yamal will get "special treatment" and his new terms will not only extend his stay with the LaLiga champions, but will hand him a significant salary bump in line with his status in coach Hansi Flick's team.

Lamine Yamal was key to Barcelona's LaLiga and Copa del Rey triumphs this season. MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images

Sources explained that in addition to Yamal's wages being increased, the new contract will also feature a series of individual incentives and bonuses that will allow him to earn more.

It is a model of contract which has always been favoured by Laporta -- both in his first spell as president, between 2003 and 2010, and since he was re-elected in 2021.

Among those bonuses will be one for winning the Ballon d'Or, with Yamal already considered among the candidates to win the most coveted individual prize in football.

In 55 appearances this season, he has scored 18 goals and registered 25 assists, while delivering standout performances in some of Barça's biggest games, including the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan and the LaLiga-defining Clásico against Real Madrid.

His displays helped Barça win a domestic treble -- LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa -- in Flick's first season in charge.

Yamal first joined Barça as a seven-year-old and quickly progressed through the academy, making his debut aged 15 under previous coach Xavi Hernández.

He has not only gone on to help Barça claim silverware, but has also delivered for Spain, playing an integral role as La Roja won the European Championships last summer.

As a result, he has already won some of the biggest prizes for young players in the game, including the Kopa Trophy, the Golden Boy award and the breakthrough of the year award at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Barça view Yamal as one of the leaders of the team for many years to come, alongside other players who have all signed new contracts in recent months, including Pedri, Gavi, Pau Cubarsí and Raphinha