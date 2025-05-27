Open Extended Reactions

Mexico national team head coach Javier Aguirre named the 35-player roster for the Summer friendlies against Switzerland on June 7 and Turkey on June 10. Aguirre will use the list announced on May 26 to select 26 players for the Gold Cup tournament.

Veterans Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa received a call-up for the first time this year, returning to the squad after failing to feature in Mexico's trophy-winning Nations League campaign in March.

Lozano kicked off his Major League Soccer career in February with expansion team San Diego FC by recording five goals and six assists in 12 matches to gain the attention of Aguirre.

Aguirre also named four Club América players to the overall 35-player squad, despite the possibility that these figures may become unavailable to feature for the Mexican national team due to the Club World Cup.

Club America will take on LAFC on May 31 in a playoff match for Concacaf's final ticket to the international FIFA tournament. Should the Liga MX team win, Israel Reyes, Luis Malagón, Ramón Juarez and Henry Martín would no longer be in consideration for Aguirre.

"This selection will determine the 26-player roster for the 2025 Gold Cup, to be held from June 14 to July 6 in the United States," said the Mexican national team in a press release.

Mexico will return to action after lifting the 2025 Nations League trophy for the first time by defeating Canada 2-0 in the semifinal and triumphing 2-1 against Panama in the final.

'El Tricolor' also won the last iteration of the Gold Cup in 2023 under former head coach Jaime Lozano with a narrow 1-0 victory over Panama.