Birmingham City just missed out on a return to the Women's Super League but the investment and ambition of the club partly owned by Tom Brady has Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond excited for its future.

Engaged in a pitched battle with the London City Lionesses throughout the Women's Championship season, a 2-2 draw with the Michelle Kang-owned side on the final day of the campaign saw Birmingham miss out on promotion back to the English top flight by two-points.

Arriving for the club's promotion push in the January transfer window after leaving NWSL side San Diego Wave, Van Egmond inked a two-and-a-half-year deal when she landed with the Blues. And while there had been speculation that the Australian may look to make an exit following their failure to secure promotion, she told reporters on Monday she remained committed to St Andrew's.

"It's [the newly branded WSL2] a fantastic league," said Van Egmond. "With the way that women's football is going, some of these other leagues are starting to really take a stance and they're investing a lot of money; the competition is actually quite high.

"I'm happy to be there. I've got a contract until 2027. It's a very professional club, we've got some big-time investors, like Tom Brady, all behind us. Next year, hopefully, we can seal the deal."

A founding member of the Women's Super League, inadequate resourcing from a lack of investment from Birmingham's previous owners saw a downturn in fortune that ended in relegation in 2022.

However, the arrival of the American investment firm Knighthead as new owners in 2023 -- with Brady coming aboard as a minority owner a month after their acquisition -- has helped to reinvigorate the program.

Coach Amy Merricks told The Guardian in April "They're absolutely clear that they want this club, women's and men's, competing at the highest level, and that's why I say it's not just about the [Women's Super League], it's about Champions League."

And while a lack of investment amid rising standards has let been felt at other clubs -- with Blackburn Rovers coming under fire for withdrawing from the WSL2 this month, citing an inability to meet updated regulations -- Van Egmond says she's excited for the future in the Midlands.

"When I was looking for a club in January, [Birmingham] was the one that stood out the most to me," she said.

Emily van Egmond is excited for the future of Birmingham City's women's program. Molly Darlington - The FA

"I had lots of different talks with Women's Super League clubs, other NWSL clubs and for me the ambition of Birmingham was second to none -- it was really hard to say no to that.

"I've loved and enjoyed my time there so far, and I'm really excited to go back there.

"[Technical director] Hope Powell's there, and working under Amy Merricks, who's a fantastic coach. I'm excited. We've got a good group of girls, and I think we'll see in the next coming years even more investment.

"We've got Newcastle United there, who are pouring in tons of investment. Nottingham Forest is another one who's come, come now."

Van Egmond was speaking ahead of the first of two friendlies the Matildas will play against Argentina, the first coming on Friday night at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

After helping Arsenal defeat Barcelona in Saturday's final, newly crowned Women's Champions League winners Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney-Cross will fly in to join the group on Wednesday evening and Van Egmond said the trio would bring a positive energy.

"When you've come off such a high, it's hard not to shy away from that," she said.

"Then you come into the next stage ... and if that's a Matildas camp, you automatically feel honoured to be here because you're representing your country. I think there'll be a massive positive vibe around them."