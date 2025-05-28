Aloisi, Jesus and the Grey Wiggle: Who will join Socceroos folklore?

Open Extended Reactions

The Socceroos have had plenty of World Cup qualification heroes over the years. Think John Aloisi's penalty on that fateful night against Uruguay, Josh "Jesus" Kennedy delivering absolution against Iraq, or when Andrew Redmayne became the Grey Wiggle against Peru.

Next month, there will be an opportunity for a new tale to be told, as Australia's men look to punch their tickets to the 2026 World Cup against Japan (June 5) and Saudi Arabia (June 10).

Given the Socceroos' healthy goal difference in what is an extraordinarily tight Group C, a win in either game would be enough. So, too -- assuming Indonesia don't win their final two games against China and Japan -- would a draw against the Saudis in Jeddah.

Tony Popovic's side is in a position of strength heading into the window, but not an invincible one; and with Jackson Irvine set to miss with a stress fracture in his foot, they're going into the games without one of their key players.

Inevitably, the coach will spring at least one surprise, but here's ESPN's best attempt to predict which hero may emerge come June.

Goalkeeper

Starter: Mathew Ryan

Next in line: Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo, Tom Glover, Patrick Beach

In the XI: After starting back-to-back wins in the last window and featuring regularly for Lens after a January move to Ligue 1, Ryan is close to nailed on for the coming window. Form and regular minutes have proven maddeningly hard to find for the skipper but, when he has them, he's still a major asset.

Rising: After an injury wiped out much of his loan stint with Barnsley, Gauci returned for the Colliers' final three games of the League One season and has been part of Popovic's camp in Abu Dhabi, likely signalling a Roos return. Another riser is Melbourne City shot-stopper Beach, who has experienced week-on-week improvement while anchoring the A-League Men's best defence this season.

Talking point: Is this the window in which Ryan ensures that, short of disaster, he'll be between the posts in 2026? His strong end to the season with Lens and helping Australia qualify would surely give the 33-year-old strong leverage as he plots his next move.

Left-back

Starter: Aziz Behich

Next in line: Jason Davidson, Alex Gersbach, Callum Elder, Jacob Italiano

Injured: Jordan Bos, Jacob Farrell

In the XI: With Bos still sidelined with his hamstring injury, the ever-dependable and battle-tested Behich remains a likely starter for the coming window -- with the 34-year-old in with a chance to celebrate an A-League title and World Cup qualification within weeks.

Rising: While his older brother remains sidelined, Kasey Bos has established himself as a regular for Melbourne Victory this season and looks every bit a future Socceroo. Popovic's emphasis on physical development and players establishing a consistent senior baseline means this window is probably too soon -- and a heel injury could rule him out anyway -- but a push for 2026 isn't unfathomable.

Talking point: Davidson was called up alongside Behich last window but has mostly been playing as a left-sided centre-back in a back five with Greek side Panserraikos this season. Is there a place for a back-up wing-back in Popovic's plans? Or does he see his current wingers as providing cover there?

Centre-back

Starters: Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Cameron Burgess

Next in line: Jason Geria, Kye Rowles, Kai Trewin, Jack Iredale, Dan Hall, Nectarios Triantis, Thomas Deng, Fran Karačić, Jason Davidson, Alex Bonetig

Injured: Harry Souttar, Hayden Matthews, Gianni Stensness

In the XI: It didn't take Circati very long to demonstrate why he's one of Australia's best-ever centre-back prospects after he made a Wolverine-like recovery from an ACL, earning rave reviews after starting Parma's final two games of the Serie A and helping them avoid relegation. The 21-year-old is a Rolls Royce of a defender and should start.

Rising: After being unlucky to miss out in March, Iredale has been called up into Popovic's Abu Dhabi camp and given a chance to push for selection. Trewin, meanwhile, didn't get on the park for the Roos in March but his sterling play to help drive Melby City to an A-League Grand Final should boost his stocks.

Talking point: Whoever starts will have to be prepared to batten down the hatches. The Socceroos had just 34% of the ball and had to absorb 12 shots against Japan in Saitama and, even if the Samurai Blue have rotated their squad, they'll still present a fierce challenge. If the game in Jeddah is still live, they'll then have to play in one of the most hostile atmospheres in world football.

Right-back

Starter: Lewis Miller

Next in line: Fran Karacic, Nathaniel Atkinson, Jason Geria

Injured: Ryan Strain

In the XI: With Irvine out injured, Miller is the lone player available who has started every game since Popovic's arrival and there's no reason to believe that won't continue in June -- Hibernian have reportedly triggered a one-year option in the defender's contract this month in expectation of interest from other clubs.

Rising: Atkinson hasn't featured for the Socceroos since last March but, with Strain withdrawing from the side's pre-window camp with an injury and the Tasmanian afforded a sold-out, high-stakes Melbourne Derby Grand Final to press his case, the door could be open for a return.

Talking point: For years, the right-back section of these articles has been centred on there being no established starter in the position. If Miller were to start twice more as the side qualified for the World Cup, however, it's very hard to argue he wouldn't have made the position his own.

Central midfield

Starter: Ryan Teague, Aiden O'Neill

Next in line: Max Balard, Nectarios Triantis, Patrick Yazbek, Connor Metcalfe, Riley McGree, Anthony Cáceres, Jordi Valadon, Ajdin Hrustic, Keanu Baccus

Injured: Jackson Irvine

In the XI: Who replaces Irvine? Undoubtedly, it's the biggest question hovering over this side, one that could determine if they punch their ticket to 2026 or are forced into another round of qualifying. After his impressive debut in China, Teague has continued to play well in the A-League and Socceroos assistant Hayden Foxe recently described O'Neill as a like-for-like replacement for Irvine, which could signal that the duo are seen as bringing the most stylistic continuity. However, the differing profiles offered by Balard, Triantis, McGree, and more provide plenty of different combinations that Popovic can use to counter the strengths and weaknesses of Japan and the Saudis.

Rising: While Teague's standout season has seen him rapidly rise in Socceroo considerations, Victory midfield partner Valadon hasn't been all that far behind him this season. A full year as a starter under his belt -- which, remember, Popovic values highly -- could see him vault into consideration sooner rather than later.

Talking point: With Irvine's injury, Balard should return to the squad and push to start. But will Trantis join him? The 22-year-old withdrew from the squad's Abu Dhabi training camp and while the high demand he's experiencing at club level suggests it could be related to a transfer, Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay also revealed this month he's also been called up by Greece, adding a new layer of intrigue.

Left wing

Starter: Riley McGree

Next in line: Craig Goodwin, Marco Tilio, Mathew Leckie, Connor Metcalfe

Injured: Nishan Velupillay

In the XI: Victory won't rule Velupillay out of Saturday's Grand Final after he picked up an injury against Auckland FC in the semifinals, but it still doesn't look promising for the attacker. Should he prove unable to play, a strong training camp in Abu Dhabi in which he addresses concerns about his own fitness could see McGree, who is a good fit in Popovic's system and started three of his four games under the coach, get the nod.

Rising: Tilio has been arguably the best player in the A-League across the last couple of months and with Goodwin not playing the last month of the Saudi Pro League season and questions over McGree's health, could push for minutes.

Talking point: Has Leckie done enough to grab a place? The leadership, talent, and experience the 34-year-old has can be a massive asset in high-stake qualifiers but he's been coming off the bench for Melby City as he returns from injury. Elsewhere, one wonders how long will Adrian Segecic spend in the doghouse with Popovic, given that his comments on a potential defection to Croatia probably went down like a lead balloon in the national setup.

Australia and New Zealand audiences can now access over 10,000 live ESPN events on Disney+. Sign up to watch the NBA, NHL, MLB, UFC and much more! SIGN UP

Right wing:

Starter: Daniel Arzani

Next in line: Martin Boyle, Nicolas Milanović, Nestory Irankunda, Ajdin Hrustić, Jed Drew, Connor Metcalfe

In the XI: Arzani is Australia's most polarising footballer but also one of its most in-form. The winger has played a key role in Victory's march to the A-League Grand Final and was superb in elimination games against the Western Sydney Wanderers and Auckland. He led the league in successful dribbles per 90, per FotMob, ranked fourth (first amongst Australians) in expected assists and ranking high among attackers for defensive actions.

Rising: A Johnny Warren Medal-winning campaign with Western Sydney was rewarded with a move to Aberdeen and a place in Popovic's pre-window training camp; it feels like Milanović has never been closer to a (deserved) Socceroos call-up.

Talking point: Irankunda has already been called up by the Young Socceroos for the coming window but if Popovic wants him to join the senior side, he'll get him. The 19-year-old has done what was asked of him this season in going out on loan from Bayern Munich and getting regular first-team football but this has also seen him get a crash course in the brutal life of European football with Grasshoppers finishing second bottom of the Swiss Super League and set to face FC Aarau in a relegation playoff.

Striker

Starter: Martin Boyle

Next in line: Mitchell Duke, Kusini Yengi, Noah Botić, Adam Taggart, Brandon Borrello, Anthony Carter, Mohamed Touré

In the XI: In all likelihood, Boyle will start on the wing over Arzani. But there's an argument he should be deployed inside, given his form for Hibs makes him the Socceroos' most in-form centre-forward. The 32-year-old had 10 goal involvements across Hibs' final 10 games of the Scottish campaign, scoring five and grabbing an assist in the seven games in which he played alongside Mykola Kukharevych in a front two.

Rising: Botić kept his head down after missing out on the last squad, finished the A-League season strongly, and said all the right things when pressed on the Socceroos' following Western United's loss to Melbourne City on the weekend. It's only a matter of time until he gets a call-up; the question is if June is the window.

Talking point: There's no position more in flux for the Socceroos than centre-forward. Again. Duke wasn't initially part of the last squad but has been getting consistent substitute minutes for Machida Zelvia and will press like a madman against a Japanese side that will have a lot of the ball. Yengi has been in Abu Dhabi, and Popovic is a fan, but he was repeatedly left out of Portsmouth's squad after returning from injury before being allowed to leave as a free agent. Taggart started against Indonesia and Borrello started against China, giving them a boost. Carter, meanwhile, scored 15 goals and shared the Liga Portugal 2 Golden Boot as his Alverca won promotion. On his current trajectory, Touré is in the mix for 2026 but he's been called up by the Olyroos.