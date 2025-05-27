Open Extended Reactions

Mary Earps had been in contention with Hannah Hampton be England's No. 1 at the Women's Euros this summer. Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her shock decision to retire from international football, just six weeks before the start of Euro 2025.

The timing comes as a huge surprise, given Earps was in the mix to be England's No. 1 as they look to defend their Euro 2022 title. Sarina Wiegman said she is "disappointed" by Earps' decision to retire from international football with immediate effect.

In the past year, Earps has found her No. 1 spot under threat from Hannah Hampton. Sources have told ESPN she had reservations about heading to the Euros as England's backup goalkeeper. The squad is said to be "shocked" by her decision, sources told ESPN.

She calls time on an England career which saw her win 53 caps, and play a key role in England winning the Euros in 2022, and reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Earps was still expected to play a key role for England as they look to defend their crown in Switzerland but just a few weeks out from their opener on July 5, Earps has stepped away. "I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally," Earps said. "It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.

"I've spent a long time making this decision and it's not one I've made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive. Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I'm rooting for the girls to do it again this summer."

Wiegman added: "I had hoped that Mary would play an important role within the squad this summer, so of course I am disappointed. Mary has been clear on her reasons why she has made the decision and it is something we need to accept.

"Mary has made a huge contribution to not only the team, but the whole of English football. We will cherish those memories and of course give Mary the tributes she deserves after the summer but for now the focus needs to be on the upcoming UEFA Women's Nations League fixtures and the Euros."

With Earps now unavailable, Hampton will be England's No 1 for the Euros with Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse providing support. England's next matches, though, are against Portugal and Spain in the Nations League.

Information from Emily Keogh contributed to this report.