Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said not playing in the Champions League next season could benefit his team.

United finished 15th in the Premier League -- their worst-ever finish -- and missed out qualification for the Champions League through the Europa League, losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

It means United will not play European football for just the second time in the Premier League era.

However, speaking at United's post-season tour launch in Malaysia, Amorim said he could see the benefits of not playing in Europe.

Manchester United will not play in Europe next season. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I have to say that for us not to be in the Champions League could be an advantage to perform well, to perform better, to prepare better [for] the games," he said.

"To build that core that we need for the future so I think it's a good thing for us to take advantage not to have European games."

Amorim also reaffirmed his support for captain Bruno Fernandes, who cast doubt over his future at Old Trafford after the defeat to Spurs.

"We had some difficult moments [this season]," Amorim said. "In [those] difficult moments you can see that Bruno is the guy that takes that responsibility.

"It should be, because he's the captain, he has that experience so he's really important for us and really important for what we want to build with this team."