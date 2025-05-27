Gab Marcotti explains why Barcelona beating Real Madrid to the LaLiga title is their most impressive achievement in over a decade. (1:29)

Lamine Yamal has signed a new long-term contract with Barcelona until 2031, the Spanish champions announced on Tuesday.

Yamal's previous deal was due to expire in 2026 and the Catalan club had made tying him down to longer terms a priority this summer.

Sporting director Deco said extending Yamal's contract would be "the best signing" the club have made in years, while president Joan Laporta said the 17-year-old deserved "special treatment."

Sources told ESPN the new deal includes a significant pay bump, corresponding to his status in coach Hansi Flick's team, although how much he earns will also depend on a series of incentives and bonuses included in the agreement.

Yamal made his first team debut as a 15-year-old in 2023 and has quickly emerged as one of the best players in the world, helping Spain win the European Championship last summer and playing a key role as Barça won a domestic treble this season.

Lamine Yamal has agreed to a long-term contract at Barcelona. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

In 55 appearances this term, he scored 18 goals and registered 25 assists, while delivering standout performances in some of Barça's biggest games, including the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan and the LaLiga-defining Clásico against Real Madrid.

When he signed his previous deal in 2023, he was only allowed to commit to the club for a maximum of three years as he was under 18 at the time. However, as he turns 18 in July, he is now able to sign a longer deal, which Barça had been negotiating with his agent, Jorge Mendes, for the last few months.

Mendes met with Laporta earlier this week to iron out the final few details, with ESPN revealing the meeting served to effectively close the renewal.

Sources told ESPN the player wanted the issue resolved as soon as possible so he can enjoy some time off this summer after his involvement in the UEFA Nations League Final Four with Spain in June.