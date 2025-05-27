Open Extended Reactions

Neymar is expected to play in the 2026 World Cup if Brazil qualify. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Brazil forward Neymar believes the 2026 World Cup in North America could change the way football is experienced.

Next year's tournament will be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, with the final played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"You'll see what the World Cup will be like," Neymar told Disney+.

"I think it's going to be crazy! I think it could change things! It's good for everyone!"

Neymar, who is a big fan of the NBA, was the special guest during the Disney+ broadcast of Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Santos star said he enjoys the entertainment and atmosphere at sports events in North America, something that football around the world has yet to catch up to.

"You don't go to a basketball game [NBA] just to watch a basketball game," he said.

"There's a show. There's a break, people come out dancing. Then there's another break, fans come out shooting hoops. Before the game, someone really famous sings the national anthem.

"They make it worth your while to go. If you take that as a reference, it's good for Brazil. In soccer, you have a 90-minute game and there's nothing during halftime. Everyone goes to the stadium gates to hang out. Why not inside the stadium? Do something different?

"Entertainment can be used in many ways. And without detracting from everyone's focus."

If fit, Neymar, is expected to play in next year's World Cup if Brazil qualify.

The 33-year-old has played in three World Cups and is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals.