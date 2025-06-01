The ESPN FC crew discuss whether or not Matheus Cunha would be a positive signing for Manchester United. (2:18)

Would Matheus Cunha be a smart signing for Man United? (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have agreed to the signing of forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves pending visa and registration processes, the club announced Sunday.

ESPN previously reported that United triggered the £62.5 million ($83.5m) transfer clause in the Brazil international's contract at Molineux. An ESPN source said he signed a five-year contract with an option to extend another year.

United agreed to pay the fee over two years after initially trying to negotiate a deal that would have seen the money paid over four or five years, ESPN sources said.

Cunha scored 17 goals and registered six assists for Wolves in all competitions this season.

Matheus Cunha becomes the first signing of the summer at Manchester United. Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Cunha's signing comes after United made money available for head coach Ruben Amorim this summer.

However, there are likely to be outgoings at Old Trafford.

ESPN previously reported that United are keen to offload Antony this summer, as well as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Winger Alejandro Garnacho is also likely to leave.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are exploring a deal for Bruno Fernandes as part of their plan to make a marquee signing before the Club World Cup.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson was used in this report.