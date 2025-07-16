Gab Marcotti believes Johnny Cardoso's proposed move from Real Betis to Atlético Madrid is a "big step up" for the USMNT midfielder. (0:49)

United States national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso has completed a transfer to Atlético Madrid from Real Betis.

Sources had told ESPN that Cardoso was a top target for Diego Simeone, who was keen to boost his defensive midfield options.

Tottenham Hotspur obtained a priority option to sign the USMNT international as part of the deal that sent Giovani Lo Celso to Betis in 2024, but he will remain in LaLiga after a year-and-half spell at Betis.