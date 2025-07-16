        <
          USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso joins Atlético Madrid

          United States national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso has completed a transfer to Atlético Madrid from Real Betis.

          Sources had told ESPN that Cardoso was a top target for Diego Simeone, who was keen to boost his defensive midfield options.

          Tottenham Hotspur obtained a priority option to sign the USMNT international as part of the deal that sent Giovani Lo Celso to Betis in 2024, but he will remain in LaLiga after a year-and-half spell at Betis.