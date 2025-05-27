Tomas Rosicky has been sporting director at Sparta since 2018. Getty

Former Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky was hospitalised last week for an unexpected heart issue, Sparta Prague said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Czechia club, where Rosicky has been sporting director since 2018, confirmed that no surgery was required and that he was released into home care late last week.

"As a player and sporting director, I've always gone all in. Full effort, no hesitation. But this situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here," Rosicky said in a statement.

"The good news is that I'm expected to make a full recovery, though I'm currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director.

"I'll remain in touch with my colleagues as we've always operated as a team. We have a clear vision, strategy, and structured processes in place. The guys will take care of it."

Sparta confirmed that sporting manager Tomáš Sivok has been named the interim sporting director and will lead football operations.

Rosicky began his playing career at Sparta Prague and enjoyed a spell at Borussia Dortmund before joining Arsenal in 2006. He spent 10 years at the north London club, where he made 170 appearances and won two FA Cups.

He returned to Sparta in 2016 and ended his playing career there in December 2017.