Steve Nicol was "surprised" by Newcastles 1-0 defeat to Everton despite Eddie Howe's team qualifying for the Champions League next season. (1:13)

Nicol: Newcastle 'lucky' in UCL qualification despite loss to Everton (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United are losing another sporting director after the Premier League club announced Paul Mitchell is stepping down next month.

Mitchell took the position only last July following the departure of Newcastle's previous sporting director, Dan Ashworth, to Manchester United.

Mitchell was leaving "due to health reasons" and his departure was "by mutual consent," Saudi-controlled Newcastle said on Tuesday.

There were reports of tension between Mitchell and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe at the start of this season.

Newcastle won the Carabao Cup in March for their first major domestic trophy in 70 years, and finished in fifth place in the Premier League to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"The club is in great hands on and off the pitch and is in a fantastic position to continue building," he said in a statement.

"I'd like to wish everyone connected with Newcastle United a bright and successful future."

Mitchell previously worked for Tottenham, Leipzig and Monaco.