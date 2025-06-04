Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have bolstered their forward line with the signing of 22-year-old striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN the transfer has been completed for around £30 million ($40.6m). Delap has signed a contract with the west London club until the end of the 2030-31 season.

Delap, 22, had been the subject of interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton, but the prospect of playing alongside former Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League next season swung his decision in Chelsea's favour despite long-term interest from United.

ESPN has reported that Delap waited to make his final choice until after United's Europa League final clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao due to the implications of victory and defeat for Ruben Amorim's side.

Had United beaten Spurs to lift the Europa League trophy, they would have clinched a place in next season's Champions League, but their defeat against Ange Postecoglou's team means that United will not play in any European competition next season and sources have said that reality edged Delap towards Chelsea.

The City academy graduate scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League games for Ipswich but his contribution was not enough to keep them in the top flight.

"I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach. It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies," Delap said in a statement.

Delap has played through England's age groups from the under-16s to the under-21s, but he is yet to make his senior debut. Delap, who is the son of former Stoke City midfielder Rory, was nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award for his performances this season.

Ipswich shared a farewell message from Delap after his exit was confirmed.

"I want to say a big thank you to everyone at Ipswich Town for everything they have done for me during my time at the club.

"We didn't achieve out ultimate goal, but the welcome I received and the ongoing support the manager, his staff and the supporters gave the players meant it was the perfect environment for me to play regular Premier League football for the first time in my career.

"There is so much for the club to be excited about for the future and I'm confident it won't be long until Ipswich Town is back in the Premier League again. I'll be supporting from afar.

"I'll never forget my time at the club. Thank you for everything."

