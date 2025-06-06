Jorginho joins Flamengo after Arsenal exit

Open Extended Reactions

Brazilian giants Flamengo announced the signing of midfielder Jorginho on Friday, after Arsenal confirmed a mutual agreement had been reached to end his contract with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January 2023 and became a valuable member of Mikel Arteta's squad.

Jorginho made 79 appearances during his stint at Arsenal, scoring two goals. Despite his limited game time, his experience and leadership qualities saw him given the captain armband on multiple occasions.

Born in Brazil, Jorginho has won 57 caps for Italy, where he began his career with Hellas Verona and then Napoli. In 2018, he joined Chelsea, winning Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup titles.

He joins Flamengo ahead of their participation in this year's expanded 32-team Club World Cup in the United States. Flamengo will face ES Tunis, León and Jorginho's former club Chelsea in the group stage.