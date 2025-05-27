Open Extended Reactions

England defender Jess Carter said the sudden retirement of their decorated goalkeeper Mary Earps was a big blow to the national team, who will have to switch focus to building connections with the younger keepers in camp.

The 32-year-old Earps, who helped England win Euro 2022 and reach the 2023 World Cup final, said on Tuesday she was calling time on her international career, five weeks before the team kick off the defence of their European Championship title.

"I was surprised and really sad," Carter said from the England training base at St George's Park.

"Mary is an incredible person and incredible goalkeeper. I don't know many people that have worked as hard as she has and I'm just sad that she's not going to be here. It's a huge loss.

"She doesn't lack in the confidence department on the pitch so it's really nice to have her behind us. We no longer have that so it's about building those connections with the other goalkeepers that we've got and making sure they are as strong as possible for the Euros and the upcoming games."

Mary Earps has announced her shock retirement from international football. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Earps won two FIFA Best Awards, a World Cup Golden Glove and BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for 2023, but England coach Sarina Wiegman has selected Chelsea's 24-year-old Hannah Hampton over Earps for recent Nations League games.

"I have two world-class goalkeepers. At the moment, [Hannah] is a little bit ahead," Wiegman said last month.

Keepers Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are also in Wiegman's 26-player squad for England's Nations League games.

Earps bid an emotional farewell to her teammates at St George's, where they are preparing for two Nations League games.

"It was nice to see her but then, yes, it was a little bit tough," Carter said. "I can imagine it was tougher for her than anyone else so we just tried to be there to support her."

Asked how it will feel not having Earps hollering behind her during games, Carter said: "A little bit calmer. I'm joking.

"I love having a goalkeeper behind me that doesn't stop talking. I think I definitely recall a few times where I've told her she can chill a little bit. But I think it gives us so much confidence."

While Earps' outgoing personality will be missed in the dressing room, Carter said the team have had to move on from the loss of key players before, mentioning Ellen White and Jill Scott, who retired after England's 2022 Euro victory.

England host Portugal at Wembley on Friday in the Nations League before facing Spain in Barcelona on June 3. England are second in League A3 with seven points from four matches, two points behind the Spaniards and three ahead of the Portuguese.

The winners of the four League A groups go through to the finals.

The European Championship kicks off on July 2 in Switzerland.