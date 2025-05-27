Open Extended Reactions

AS Roma have accused Fiorentina winger Nicolò Zaniolo of hospitalising two of their youth players and drunkenly urinating in their locker room in what they termed "violent and unjustifiable behaviour."

The incident allegedly happened after Fiorentina beat Roma in the Primavera youth league title playoff semifinal on Monday.

Zaniolo earlier denied any wrongdoing after Roma issued an statement accusing him of displaying "provocative behaviour" and allegedly physically assaulting two youth players.

The Italian soccer federation reportedly opened an investigation on Tuesday.

But Roma released a new statement late Tuesday night after what they said was "a thorough investigation of the facts."

"On the evening of May 26, following the Primavera semi-final match Fiorentina vs AS Roma at Viola Park, Nicolò Zaniolo (Fiorentina first team) unlawfully entered the Roma dressing room area accompanied by an associate, despite lacking accreditation," Roma's statement read.

"Witnesses report Zaniolo appeared visibly intoxicated. He urinated in Roma facilities, provoked players, and, without verbal exchange, physically struck Mattia Almaviva and violently pushed Marco Litti against a bench. Litti had recently undergone shoulder surgery. Both players required hospitalization: Almaviva received a 10-day recovery prognosis, Litti 21 days.

"AS Roma stands firmly by its youth players and is appalled by the violent and unjustifiable behavior witnessed at Viola Park. We trust that the institutions will act decisively to ensure accountability and protect the values of Italian football."

Roma have made fresh accusations against Nicolò Zaniolo. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Zaniolo is on loan at Fiorentina from Galatasaray. He joined the Turkish team from Roma after five years at the capital club, during which he was named Serie A young player of the year in 2019.

The 25-year-old Zaniolo was in the stands at Viola Park to watch the match on Monday.

"I went there with the only intention of giving a positive message ... Unfortunately, I was verbally provoked by a boy and, mistakenly, I lost my temper," Zaniolo wrote in Instagram in response to Roma's initial statement.

"However, I would like to point out that the facts are far removed from what has been reconstructed and that on my part, apart from a verbal argument, there was no physically aggressive behaviour.

"I want to apologise from the bottom of my heart for what happened yesterday. I know I reacted badly and I take responsibility for it."

Zaniolo was considered one of Italy's most promising prospects and made his international debut as a teenager in 2019.

But injuries derailed his career. He has not featured for Italy since being ruled out of last year's European Championship after breaking his metatarsal while on loan at Aston Villa in the penultimate match of the season.

