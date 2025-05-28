Open Extended Reactions

Millie Bright has said she withdrew from this England camp because she is "mentally and physically" at her limit.

Bright is an integral figure for England. She captained the Lionesses in the 2023 World Cup and was there throughout their 2022 European Championship triumph.

On Monday, she stepped away from the England squad for their Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain. The reason given by the Football Association was that she was undertaking "an extended period of recovery."

But speaking on her "Daly Brightness" podcast, the England mainstay opened up on the reasons behind her withdrawal. Her former England teammate and best friend Rachel Daly asked if she was okay, and Bright responded: "probably not at this moment."

"I think mentally and physically I'm at my limits, which is why I'm not at camp," Bright said. "That is a really hard decision but I think you know better than anyone as well -- sometimes you just have to take that time for yourself.

"You need to value yourself and your mental health and body, and just say that no, right now is not the time for you."

Bright's withdrawal was followed by Mary Earps' shock announcement on Tuesday that she had retired from international duty. England start their Euros defence against France on July 5.