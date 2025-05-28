Liverpool head coach Arne Slot offered his thanks to the football community for its support following the incident at Liverpool's title parade after being named manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year at the League Managers Association awards.

More than 50 people were injured when a car drove into a crowd of people following Liverpool's Premier League victory parade in the city centre on Monday afternoon. Merseyside Police have confirmed a 53-year-old white British man from West Derby -- believed to have been the driver -- has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offenses and driving while under the influence of drugs.

In light of the incident, Slot withdrew from Tuesday night's awards dinner in London but expressed his gratitude in a heartfelt statement.

"I have had to withdraw from the event out of solidarity with all affected," Slot said.

"This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs for the support we have received over the last 24 hours.

Arne Slot thanked the football community for their support. Carl Recine/Getty Images

"Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened.

"Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us."

Slot was named Premier League manager of the year after guiding Liverpool to the club's 20th league title this term, having taken over at Anfield following Jürgen Klopp's departure last summer. The Dutchman was also honoured with the Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy for the LMA manager of the year -- voted for by Slot's peers -- and plans to meet Ferguson at a later date to receive the award in person.