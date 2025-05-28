Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca highlights the importance of building a winning culture at Chelsea as they prepare for the Conference League final against Real Betis. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca seemed as surprised as anyone when he was told Mykhailo Mudryk had been spotted in Poland ahead of the club's Conference League final against Real Betis.

Mudryk, who became one of Chelsea's biggest signings when he arrived in a €100 million (£83m) in 2023, hasn't played since it emerged in December that he was facing a doping investigation.

Until now, the Ukraine winger has kept a low profile but photos and videos on social media appeared to show him posing with fans Tuesday while wearing a jacket with the Chelsea badge.

Mudryk in polaaand 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/q1CwGBrMOW — CFC Pics (@Mohxmmad) May 27, 2025

"To be honest, I just, I don't know. He's here, or he's coming?" Maresca said, glancing around in surprise when asked at his pre-game news conference what he thought of Mudryk being in Wroclaw ahead of Wednesday's game.

"He's here? I'm happy for Misha [Mudryk] to be here. I don't know, just happy for Misha to be here."

Mykhailo Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since it emerged that he was under investigation for a failed doping test. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Mudryk hasn't posted on social media since a statement about the case in December when he acknowledged an unnamed "banned substance" had been found in a sample he had given.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon," he posted at the time.

Neither Chelsea nor the English Football Association have provided any updates on the progress of the case since then.

Mudryk could be awarded a medal from the Conference League final because he played in Chelsea's first four games of the league phase, scoring three goals. He scored in his most recent game, a 2-0 Conference League win over German club Heidenheim on Nov. 28.

Mudryk signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract when he signed for Chelsea in Jan. 2023, keeping him at the club until 2031.