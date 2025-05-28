Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have granted assistant coach John Heitinga permission to enter talks with Ajax over becoming their new head coach, a source has told ESPN.

Heitinga joined Liverpool last summer, having spent the previous season as part of the coaching staff at West Ham. The 41-year-old has been an integral part of Arne Slot's backroom staff this term, helping Liverpool to clinch the Premier League title.

Heitinga enjoyed two separate spells as a player with Ajax as well as earning 87 international caps for the Netherlands. He also represented Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin during his playing career before retiring in 2016.

The Dutchman began his coaching career as a youth coach at Ajax before becoming head coach of their senior side in January 2023. The Dutchman could now be set for a return to Amsterdam, with Ajax boss Francesco Farioli having stepped down following a spectacular collapse that saw his team lose the Eredivise title to PSV Eindhoven after surrendering a nine-point lead in the final five games of the campaign.

John Heitinga joined Liverpool as assistant coach under Arne Slot last summer. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

When asked last week about the prospect of Heitinga's exit, Slot said: "If Ajax would be smart, they would consider him. He is ready to take on a job like that. If John is smart, he would stay one more season."

Should Heitinga depart this summer, Liverpool would look to appoint a new member to the coaching staff as they bid to retain the Premier League title next season.