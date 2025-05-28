James Olley and Mark Ogden discuss possible future clubs for Kobbie Mainoo, should Manchester United decide to let him go. (2:19)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said he believes the club should have won a trophy under Mikel Arteta, but made clear he is not disappointed with the club's progress in recent years.

"I'm not saying that I'm disappointed with Arsenal, but it's normal that people are raising questions now about what the team is doing," Henry told the Stick to Football podcast.

"I understand that at the very beginning you arrive and it's not your team. You need at the very least three or four transfer windows to change everything that you want to.

"It takes time and you have to give a manager time to be able to implement what he wants to do.

"For the last three years Arsenal have been in a situation where they should have at least brought one cup or [reached] a final."

He added: "Manchester United have played in five finals in the last five years, the United that everyone laughs at - whereas for Arsenal in the last three years of building, they've not reached a final.

"So I do understand when people ask the question: 'Surely you should compete for a trophy?'"

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for three straight seasons, even when they won 89 points in 2023-24 -- a fact that Arteta has been eager to point out when asked about the club's lack of silverware.

The north London club also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and Champions League this season -- their deepest run in the European competition since 2009 -- only to be knocked out of both.