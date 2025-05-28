On "The Football Reporters" podcast, Mark Ogden tells James Olley why many players seem to improve after leaving Manchester United. (2:31)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand will leave his punditry role at TNT Sports after Saturday's Champions League final, he has announced.

Ferdinand has been a key part of TNT's coverage since joining in 2013, then called BT Sport. He will instead spend more time on his own content channels, notably his "Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel."

"Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching BT Sport and TNT Sports," he said in a statement published on his X account on Wednesday.

Rio Ferdinand will leave TNT Sport to focus on his own content channels. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success.

"As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents and my other business interests.

"I hope to stay connected with you all in different capacities. Thank you once again for everything!"