Inter Milan will dress for the occasion by wearing their third, golden yellow kit in Saturday's Champions League final when they face Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

Inter have played in six Champions League finals to date -- the first in 1964 -- and have never used their third kit in the showpiece match so far.

Since the Parisians are designated as the home team in the final, they will wear their first-choice kit -- navy blue shorts and shirts with a white and red stripe in the centre -- so Inter cannot play in their classic black and blue striped jerseys.

Inter Milan wore the kit against Feyenoord earlier in the Champions League this season. Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Italians, however, did not opt for their second strip -- white shirts with blue details -- choosing to wear the third kit instead, a golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts.

There may be superstition involved as Simone Inzaghi's side won both of their games in Europe's elite club competition when playing in yellow this term, January's 1-0 win at Sparta Prague and round-of-16 first-leg victory at Feyenoord in March.

Their only defeat in this season's Champions League, meanwhile, came at Bayer Leverkusen when they wore white shirts in December.