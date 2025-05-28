Merseyside Police have been granted more time to question the suspect who allegedly drove into a crowd of Liverpool fans during the team's Premier League victory parade on Monday.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs, remains in police custody after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in Liverpool city centre.

A total of 79 people were injured in the incident, with police confirming that seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The investigation team have now granted further time to continue questioning the suspect, who will remain in police custody until Thursday. Police have also confirmed that Water Street, where the incident took place, has now reopened to vehicles and pedestrians after the police cordon was stood down.

Seven people remain in hospital as a result of the incident that took place on Water Street. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said in a statement: "I'm pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

"We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.

"I want to reassure the public of Merseyside that detectives are making significant progress as we seek to establish the full circumstances that led to what happened."

"In addition, extensive CCTV enquiries are being carried out across the city to establish the movements of the car, a Ford Galaxy, before the incident took place.

"We have already had an incredible response from many of those who were there on the day, and I thank them for their co-operation with our investigation.

"I would encourage anyone who has not yet contacted police who may have information on this incident to do so.

"An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing, and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online."