Fans of Chelsea and Real Betis have clashed ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final in Polish host city Wroclaw, authorities said, warning they would clamp down hard on violence.

Footage on social media showed fans in the city center hurling chairs at each other and taking part in running battles on Tuesday evening. Further clashes appeared on social media on Wednesday, including a police water cannon being used on supporters.

Polish police said they were attempting to identify fans involved in one incident and had detained a Spanish citizen after a scuffle on Tuesday night. A further three Spaniards were detained in the early hours of Wednesday after they took down UEFA Conference League final flags.

Last week's Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur was also marred by clashes between supporters ahead of the match in Bilbao.

"Zero tolerance for violence on our streets!" Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

"I thank the police for their decisive actions against the hooligans in Chelsea and Betis shirts in Wroclaw. We warn you: If necessary, the police will be even more ruthless today!"